Barack Obama’s Daughter Malia Was Pictured At A Party With ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot

College student Malia Obama has finally decided to embrace all that comes with being a famous former first daughter.

The 19-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle was seen partying in a new eatery in Massachusetts with some very famous faces including Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and celebrity chef Jason Santos.

Malia was casually dressed for the event that was attended by 530 guests.

The aspiring filmmaker was wearing an Alexander Wander sweater, jeans, and a cute hairstyle at the bowling complex.

The young woman from Illinois was seen being very friendly with patrons.

According to a reporter who attended the VIP Opening Party, Malia spoke to a few guests, took pictures, and even signed autographs and bowling pins for a handful of patrons.

Either Malia was in an excellent mood, or she was paid to be part of the event — which is often the case with high-profile celebrities and politicians.

While there are a few pictures of Malia at the party floating online, do not expect to see Malia showing off a duck face anytime soon on Instagram or sharing her thoughts on Twitter.

Malia’s mom, Michelle, recently said: “You do not tweet every thought. Tweeting and social media — that is a powerful weapon that we just hand over to little kids. You know, a ten-year-old. Yo, tell it like it is. And it is like, no you do not. You need to think and spell it right and have good grammar.”

The former first lady also went on to reveal how she believes young boys and girls should be raised.

The Democratic icon stated: “It is like the problem in the world today is we love our boys, and we raise our girls. You know. We raise them to be strong, and sometimes we take care not to hurt men, and I think we pay for that a little bit and that is a ‘we’ thing because we raise them, raising boys into men.”

Barack’s wife went on to say: “It is powerful to have strong men but what does that strength mean? You know, does it mean respect? Does it mean responsibility? Does it mean compassion? Or are we protecting our men too much so they feel a little entitled and a little, you know, a little self-righteous sometimes? But, that is kind of on us too as women and mothers, you know, as we nurture men and push girls to be perfect.”

Are you surprised that Malia is now embracing her celebrity status?