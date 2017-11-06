Barack Obama’s Daughter Malia Now Understands That Fame Is A Monster, Says Former FLOTUS Michelle

Malia Obama is having a tough time adjusting to one thing while in college, according to her mother and former First Lady Michelle — fame.

Mrs. Obama recently appeared at an event in Boston where she spoke about many topics including her daughters — Sasha, Malia — and the White House.

At the gathering, Michelle stated that 19-year-old Malia is discovering that fame is a monster.

Barack’s wife told the audience that while they have raised their daughters to be powerful and strong women, Malia is having trouble navigating the constant solicitation while at Harvard.

The eldest Obama daughter enrolled at the college in the summer after enjoying a gap year and taking part in an internship at disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s company.

Despite being in the public eye for the past eight years, the young woman has not grown accustomed to the attention that she is getting while on campus. Numerous people approach the aspiring filmmaker on a daily basis for pictures and autographs.

Michelle said she has yet to accept the fact that she is a public figure who has little privacy, so she understands that it is hard for Malia.

.@MichelleObama: "Are we protecting our men too much, so that they feel a little entitled, a little self-righteous?" pic.twitter.com/EyAaCJP5AW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 1, 2017

Michelle also spoke at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, and she revealed how she raised Malia to be independent.

She said: “Look, I do not have boys; I am not raising boys, I am raising girls. So a lot of my focus as a mother — I am thinking about how do I make sure these girls are sturdy and able to exist in this world? And it is a world that is dangerous for women. We have to raise our children to be people. Whether they have had struggles or whatever the world has for them, we have to raise them to be ready to be independent, well-meaning, kind, compassionate people.”

The Democratic icon went on to say: “And I do not know if that is different for boys and girls — regardless of what they are confronting in the world.”

While she did not mention Donald Trump by name, she took a shot at politicians who cannot stop tweeting — and the world is aware that POTUS is famous for his many Saturday mornings Twitter rants.

The former lawyer explained: “When you have a voice, you cannot just use it any kind of way, you know? You do not just say what’s on your mind. You do not tweet every thought. Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day. I was not talking about anybody, in particular, I am talking about all of us.”

The Obamas have mostly avoided confronting the current leader of the free world in a direct fashion.