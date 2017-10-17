Barack Obama’s Daughter Malia Might Be Forced To Testify Against Her Old Boss Harvey Weinstein

An internship from hell is what Malia Obama is probably telling herself after her brief gig with disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Almost half of Hollywood female leading actresses have come forward to reveal that they were either harassed or sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

The influential businessman, who could make and break careers, often disrobed and took showers in front of the female celebrities.

He was also known for touching, groping, and kissing a long list of actresses without their permission.

The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was an employee of Weinstein for several months and might be subpoenaed for a deposition by the attorneys handling a class action suit being filed against Weinstein.

According to TMZ, for more than 90 days, Malia met and talked to the heads of the production company where she read and pitched scripts to them.

According to the lawyers, who spoke to The Blaze, Malia will be called for a deposition because she might have seen or heard something that can help them build their case against the fallen businessman.

The attorneys said, “we will talk to Malia ahead of future depositions,” and will cook up a strategy around the information that she gives them.

Both of Malia’s parents — Michelle and Barack — have released a statement blasting Weinstein.

The former first couple said: “Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

Their statement continued with: “We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

In related Malia news, there is another fake article being spread on social media via the non-existing Harvard Sentinel that reads: “Malia said that Harvey Weinstein was an “excellent boss” who “treated everyone with respect. She said when she spent the summer interning with Weinstein he did not make one inappropriate comment was made to anyone.”

The eldest Obama daughter contends that the allegations against Weinstein are “fake news” and that “the truth will come out in time.”

It will be strange to see Malia going to court to help take down her former boss.