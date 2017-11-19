Barack Obama’s Daughter Malia Gets Some Support From Chelsea Clinton Amid Wave Of Fake News

Another day, another Malia Obama rumor has surfaced online, and this time she has a defender — Chelsea Clinton.

Since Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter started her freshman year at Harvard, she has been somewhat low-key.

The former first daughter has been focusing on getting the diplomas that will make it possible for her to become a great filmmaker.

She avoids overzealous fans and answering thorny political questions that might land her and her family in hot water.

However, that has not stopped multiple conservative-leaning websites from publishing weekly stories about Malia.

A majority of the fake articles are unflattering — some claimed she was caught using drugs and others state that she was arrested with her friends for taking part in illegal activities.

Here is an example that has been spreading on social media for the past week: “… 97-year-old Gouldman was beset upon by four armed thugs wearing black scarves and hoods to conceal their identity..and they beat Ms. Gouldman with a crowbar, kicking her when she was on the ground.”

The article went on to say that Malia Obama was arrested for taking part in the horrible crime.

None of the stories are true, and Chelsea who was once in Malia’s shoes has had enough and decided to call out the media outlets publishing fake and negative reports.

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s only child tweeted: “Loathsome. Just loathsome. Please leave Malia alone to lead her own life & keep her out of your (shameful) agenda!”

She also linked to a wild title from a British media outlet that read: “Malia Obama Questioned In FBI Probe. Barack & Michelle’s Worst Nightmare.”

There are dozens of made-up stories floating online about the teenager, and many have wondered if Michelle and Barack would ever call out the publications.

Michelle alluded to the media frenzy around her daughters by saying: “Sometimes we treat our children too preciously because of the issues they’ve dealt with. Barack and I, we thought about with Malia and Sasha, OK, we could’ve spent eight years feeling sorry for them that they were living in a bubble that every misstep for them would be on YouTube, that their privacy, they didn’t have access to their father in a way…We could’ve felt bad for them, and there would’ve been a truth there. But our view was this is their life, and we can’t apologize for the life they have because a whole lot of it is good.”

It appears that the former first couple will mainly ignore the crazy rumors which is why many are applauding Chelsea’s actions.

Advertisement

Note that in the past, Chelsea stood up for 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, who was getting bullied for his clothes and for playing with a toy as his father gave a speech.