Barack Obama Visits His Rebellious 18 Year Old Daughter Malia In NYC

This weekend, Barack Obama decided to pay his 18 year old daughter, Malia a visit in New York City and it certainly wasn’t just because he missed her.

As you may already be aware, Malia has managed to get a very prestigious internship with major producer Harvey Weinstein and she is supposed to focus on it this spring and summer.

However, because of her infamous party-hard tendencies, her father has decided he needs to keep a close eye on her.

The former president and his rebellious daughter were spotted by the paparazzi having dinner together at Emilio’s Balloto. Later on in the evening they also went to see the Broadway show “The Price.”

Even though the father and daughter were all smiles in all the pictures, it may all have been just a façade for the media.

That same morning Malia was seen being in a hurry to get to her internship job amid rumors of her underage partying and irresponsible ways.

She did not even look properly dressed for the internship as she was wearing casual clothes that she most probably selected randomly when she realized she was late.

Furthermore, aside from working with Weinstein, Obama’s oldest daughter has also been traveling and attending big parties all over from New York to Aspen, Colorado.

Malia has been involved in a number of scandals after footage of her dancing and twerking at such parties was made public. She has also attended a controversial Sundance Festival film that dealt with teenage sexuality, just last month.

The first time she started to worry her parents was last September when she was photographed standing near a bong.