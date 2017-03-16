Barack Obama Is In French Polynesia Without Michelle Amid Donald Trump Rumors

Another lavish vacation for Barack Obama but this time it will be without Michelle.

The expensive holiday comes amid a new series of allegations that Obama used a British spy agency to surveil Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

On Thursday afternoon, the 44th president of the United States via a private jet landed in French Polynesia where he will be staying for one month.

Mr. Obama will be vacationing at Marlon Brando’s private retreat on Tetiaroa atoll in a villa that will cost him between $3,185 – $9,555 per night.

According to sources close to the ex-POTUS, his wife, Michelle, nor his daughters – Sacha and Malia – will be joining him on the archipelago.

Despite the rumors that Mr. Obama is plotting with allies to either have Trump impeached or be a one-term president, aides have confirmed that no political meetings have been scheduled during the 30-day trip.

It is being speculated that Obama is in French Polynesia to focus on his book.

The first African-American to have served as president and the former first lady recently signed record-breaking book deals with Penguin Random House estimated to be worth as much as $60 million.

This explains why the prolific writer is hard at work to deliver his new bestselling masterpiece by the end of the year about his life in the White House and hopefully share his thoughts on the Trump administration.

As the former community organizer pens his memoir on the other side of the globe, back here in America, he is being accused of endless crimes.

Fox News Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano recently revealed that “three intelligence sources” said that Obama worked with the British spy agency GCHQ to obtain transcripts of conversations between Trump and Fox News anchors.

Napolitano said on live television: “[T]hree intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA. He didn’t use the CIA. He didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use Department of Justice. He used GCHQ. What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency.”

FBI Director James Comey is expected to clarify this matter on Monday.