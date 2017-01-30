Barack Obama Hits Donald Trump Immigration Ban

Barack Obama has issued a statement where he revealed his sentiments on Donald Trump’s chaotic Muslim ban, also known as immigration ban. Obama like thousands of other people has decided to call Trump out for signing an executive order that blocks refugees from seven Muslim countries including Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia from coming to America. The so-called Muslim ban has created confusion in all of the leading American airports where immigration authorities held Muslim green card holders, vets, and even a senior citizen for more than eleven hours.

While the former president and his wife have taken back their respective Twitter accounts, Mr. Obama decided to criticize Trump’s controversial policy via his spokesman, Kevin Lewis. In the lengthy statement, the 44th President said his successor’s plan saddened him but is “heartened” by the thousands of protesters who have been coming out for since Friday asking a reversal of the executive order. It worth noting that Obama never mentioned Trump’s name in the statement.

Mr. Obama, who left the White House ten days ago, said via his spokesman: “President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy-not just during an election but every day.”

Obama went on say that protesters using their rights, voices, and their opinions to advance a cause is the America way. The statement went on to say: “Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

Since becoming a former world leader, this is Obama’s first political statement. It is believed that Obama was forced to speak out because many members of the Trump administration have been comparing the Muslim ban to actions taken by his administration.

In 2011, the Obama administration pushed an executive order slowing down refugees from coming to the U.S. from Iraq for six months. It was not a ban. Obama took the decision after it was discovered that refugees were plotting against American soldiers.

Despite Obama’s remarks, the nightly protests, and the horrific massacre of Muslims in a mosque in Canada, there are no signs that Trump will reverse course.