Barack Obama Greeted By Adoring Crowd In NYC As He Adjusts To Donald Trump’s America

Barack Obama, looking like he was taking part in a photo shoot for GQ, made an appearance in Manhattan, New York on Friday.

Former President Obama was very stylish in a black suit and white shirt along with his signature shades as he walked from a building on Fifth Avenue in New York City to his SUV.

A sign that Obama is no longer the commander-in-chief, he opted not wear a tie.

The Hawaii-born politician caused quite a commotion as he made his 20-second appearance.

An enormous crowd of people gathered in the area to cheer Mr. Obama.

He also received thunderous applause, and many of the supporters called out his name and told him that they love and miss him.

The man, who was recently named the 12th best president in history by a C-SPAN’s survey, smiled and waved at his adoring fans.

The former head of the Democratic party was surrounded by dozens of members of the secret service.

It is not known why the ex-senator from Illinois was in the Big Apple.

However, the rock star former POTUS was pictured leaving the building that houses The Simons Foundation, an organization that funds research in mathematics and basic sciences.

The foundation’s founders, Marilyn and James Harris Simons, are big donors to the Obama Foundation.

The couple gave $670,000 to the Obama Foundation and often attended events at the White House while Obama was in office.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017

Photos surfaced last night, showing the former president having dinner with his daughter, Malia, at Emilio’s Ballato, an Italian restaurant in Soho.

In the pictures, the father-daughter duo looked happy as they enjoyed their meal and chatted the night away.

Malia, a future filmmaker, is currently living in the city while she interns at the Weinstein company.

Mr. Obama, who became the first black president in American history, left with a stunning approval rating of 57 percent.

Since bidding adieu to the White House, he has been silent, spending time his wife, Michelle, in the Caribbean and Aspen Colorado.