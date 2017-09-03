Barack Obama Gave Donald Trump These Pieces Of Advice On The Day Of His Inauguration

Despite their turbulent past, Obama gave Trump some words of advice when he was about to take the role as the President of the United States. In a report from CNN, which obtained a copy of the letter written on the White House stationery, the organization published these words of wisdom for his run as the leader of the free world, as they say.

The note starts out with Barack congratulating Donald on his “remarkable run, ” and he reminded the President millions of people had placed their faith in him to do the right thing for the citizens of the nation.

After the brief introduction, the former President wrote four notes on how to best handle the role as the chief executive officer.

When speaking about the job, he claimed the presidency was one where there is no “blueprint for success,” and it is unique in that manner.

As a side note, we can’t help but point out that Trump has heeded the advice of not following a particular blueprint when handling his job as president.

Most recently, he has come out to say he would impose economic sanctions on any country who did business with North Korea.

You can see the tweet below:

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Barack said it’s up to the American government to build ladders of success for every child and family that is willing to put in the work.

“Leadership is indispensable,” and through order and example, the United States can sustain peaceful relations all throughout the world.

The safety of the nation, as well as the world, depends on it.

Obama goes on to say that as temporary occupants of the office, it’s a president’s responsibility to uphold democratic principles.

Some of these maxims include equal protection and civil liberties, separation of powers, as well as the rule of law.

Obama said it’s up to “us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.”

Advertisement

He adds that family is important as the chief-in-command because they provide support during inevitable rough patches. Obama concludes the note by saying he would help in any way that he could. Despite their previous bad blood, Trump called Obama and thanked him for the note.