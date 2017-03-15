Barack Obama Enjoys Hawaii Golf Time As Aide Valerie Jarrett Works To Undermine Donald Trump

Barack Obama looking like he is posing for GQ magazine was pictured having the time of his life playing golf in Hawaii as rumors swirl that he is plotting to destroy Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The 44th president was dressed in Nike from head to toe, which has many wondering, is he getting paid by the brand to promote their apparel.

The former senator from Illinois’ blue shorts, white shirt, cap, socks, and shoes were all from Nike, Inc.

Mr. Obama and a few male friends were spotted walking and talking on the stunning golf course located on the island of Oahu.

Barack and Michelle Obama are currently enjoying a little romantic time on the archipelago before their daughters – Sacha and Malia – join them for spring break.

Do not let the big smile on Obama’s face fool you; it is being claimed that behind closed doors, the former president and an army of allies are working to make sure Trump is either thrown out of office or is a one-term president.

According to reports, Obama, who is frustrated with Trump’s domestic and foreign policy agenda, has asked his longtime advisor Valerie Jarrett to move into the $5.3-million home he shares with Michelle in Washington.

The former president, Michelle, Jarrett, along with former Attorney General Eric Holder, 47th Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, and activist groups will collaborate to stop Trump.

A family friend of the Obamas had the following to say: “Obama’s plan is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.”

The source went on the reveal: “No longer the most powerful man in the world, he was just observing Trump and not liking what he saw. He was weary and burned out after eight years in office. But Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy. And, as usual, he bowed to Valerie’s political wisdom and advice.”

Advertisement

Do you think that Obama should leave Trump alone or march on with his Machiavellian plans?