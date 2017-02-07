Barack Obama And Richard Branson Kitesurfing Video Will Make You Smile

Barack Obama is great at kitesurfing, and there are pictures and a video to prove it. Supporters of Obama are very grateful for Richard Branson who took to his official blog a few minutes ago to share a series of photos of the former president taking part in some extreme sports. The British billionaire explained in the post that while Barack and Michelle Obama were staying with him at Palm Springs, California, they had a long conversation.

Advertisement

According to Branson, Obama said that he missed taking part in activities such as windsurfing, surfing, and paragliding. During his eight years in the White House, while he was able to regularly vacation in Hawaii, the Secret Service did not allow him to do anything they deemed dangerous. Which is why he was always pictured golfing.

Upon his arrival on Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, he challenged the 44th president to learn to kitesurf. According to experts, kitesurfing consists of having a person being propelled across the water on a kiteboard via the power of the wind with a large controllable power kite.

Obama accepted the challenge, and after several failed attempts, he was seen cruising along the water for 100 meters and therefore winning the friendly bet. The pictures of Obama kitesurfing are epic and will make Donald Trump furious and jealous. The former president looks cool in black swim trunks and dark sunglasses as he was having the time of his life taking part in the extreme sport.

There is also a picture of Obama and Branson horsing around on a boat. Branson wrote: “One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: “This will be the last time you surf for eight years.” For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved.”

He added: “As you can see in the video, Barack and I both fell many times, but we kept trying again and again and made progress over the days. We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water. I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory.”

Advertisement

During his Caribbean vacation, the former commander in chief also flew a kite and went picnicking with his wife.