Barack Obama And Donald Trump Go At It Over Election Matchup

Let us disconnect from reality for a second. Let us pretend that the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution was never put in place and therefore President Barack Obama could run for a third term – would he have been able to beat Donald Trump? Political pundits have had that debate since Trump shocked the world and became the 45th president. However, now Mr. Trump and Mr. Obama have joined in the hypothetical conversation. The commander-in-chief, who is currently vacationing in his native Hawaii with his family, decided to take part in a podcast hosted by his former White House adviser and campaign manager David Axelrod where he answered the question.

Obama said that he is certain that he would have won the 2016 race if the laws permitted him to run. The 44th president explained how he would have defeated the New York billionaire by saying that he would have traveled around the country as he did in 2008 and 2012 and once more convince the American people to have their votes. He said: “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”

Some political experts agree that Mr. Obama would have been victorious because the African-American community loves him. He also has high favorability with women and Latinos and can mobilize young voters like no other candidate.

The former reality star was able to chip away at Obama’s coalition, which cost Hillary Clinton votes in several crucial states. In a matter of minutes, after the podcast hit the Internet, Trump rushed to give his response via Twitter, of course.

The tweet read: “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY!”

The real estate mogul added that he would have quickly claimed victory over the current president because of his numerous failed policies. The former “Celebrity Apprentice” host cited Obama’s signature policy – the Affordable Care Act better known as Obamacare.

He also pointed to the wars in the Middle East and the rise of ISIS. Despite the fact that current unemployment rate in the US is at 4.6% (it was at 10% in the beginning of Obama’s presidency), Trump claimed Obama failed to create jobs during his two terms.