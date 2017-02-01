Barack And Michelle Obama Vacation Video Sparks Cap Jokes

A video of Barack and Michelle Obama has surfaced online, which has led to a series of funny tweets and memes. On Wednesday, someone shared a brief video that showed the former first couple strolling on a sandy beach on Necker Island. Former First Lady Michelle Obama showed off her legs in a pair of cut-out jeans, sleeveless lavender top, and a white cardigan. Mrs. Obama wore two pigtails, an adorable ivory straw hat, and carried two large bags as if they were heading to a picnic.

Advertisement

As for the former commander-in-chief, he went for his signature cool casual look, which consists of black shorts, matching Nike shirt, and his favorite sunglasses. Seeing that they were enjoying a nice walk on the beach, Malia and Sacha’s parents were both wearing sandals.

An eyewitness said that Michelle smiled and waved at the people wishing them well and telling them that they love them. The same source said that Mr. Obama replied with a big smile and said: “thank you very much.” The insider added: “Barack cheerfully said hello to those standing-by and replied ‘thank you so much’ to a man who told them to have a nice holiday.”

The Obamas were accompanied by several bodyguards as they boarded a helicopter with billionaire Richard Branson. However, what captivated people was the fact that Obama wore his baseball cap backward. Thousands of jokes playing on the famous sentence “once you could black, you never go back” flooded social media. One person said that the backward hat is a sign that Obama will never come back to America.

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama spotted out in the British Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/IhWsoRXbxu — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 1, 2017

The man tweeted: “Obama’s on vacation with the hat backward. He’s never coming back.” Another commenter posted crying emojis and said that her favorite president had left the country for good. A third individual shared: “Obama got the hat flipped to the back yeah he’s gone.”

Advertisement

A few others said that while they are happy to see the husband and wife duo having fun, they miss them and want them back in the White House. In a couple of days, the couple will move into their new DC mansion with their youngest daughter, Sacha, who is heading back to high school.