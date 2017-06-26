FREE NEWSLETTER
Politics

Barack And Michelle Obama Travel Again, This Time To Indonesia – Spend Big Bucks!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/26/2017
President Barack Obama walks with First lady Michelle ObamaSource: aol.com

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been enjoying their free time touring beautiful rice fields in Bali during their expensive vacation. They even stayed at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud, where villas cost more than $2,500 per night!

This weekend, the political pair’s daughters Sasha and Malia also joined them on a private jet.

Eyewitnesses saw Barack and Michelle on a romantic walk through the lush rice terrace area.

Both of them looked casual and relaxed, wearing comfortable clothes.

The paparazzi also spotted Sasha taking a walk through the resort later on, but Malia was nowhere to be seen, supposedly staying behind at the villa.

According to sources, Michelle and Malia have been at odds lately because of the girl’s wild partying.

Obama has lived in Indonesia back in the 1960s, and now he has returned, and he is set to travel to the Java Island to deliver a political speech there.

Ever since the former President stepped down from his White House office, he and his family have been traveling a lot.

The Obamas have toured Palm Springs and Richard Branson‘s Necker Island.

Barack was also photographed flying to Tahiti on a private jet. Insiders have revealed that he worked on his $60 million memoirs there.

While the Obamas took a break in Indonesia, their guards did not. They were protected by a considerable number of soldiers and police officers.

Even though Barack and Michelle have a home and a political party waiting for them at home, it appears as they would rather travel the globe after eight years of serving The United States.

What do you think about the family’s unending, expensive vacations?

