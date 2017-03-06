Barack And Michelle Obama Smile Amid New Donald Trump Rant And Accusation

Michelle and Barack Obama were spotted in DC flashing $60 million smiles that said Towergate, what Towergate?

On Sunday afternoon, Barack and Michelle were photographed as they exited the National Gallery Of Art in Washington.

The former president, who was carrying a bag, was casually dressed in jeans, shirt, and pants with a brown leather jacket and matching shoes.

Never without his signature aviator shades, the former senator from Illinois waved to fans and flashed a huge smile.

As for ex-First Lady Michelle, she looked very laid back in an all-black outfit composed of trousers, a turtleneck sweater, and cardigan.

The power couple from Chicago was seen just hours after President Donald Trump once more attacked Mr. Obama.

Via Twitter, the 45th POTUS accused his predecessor of illegally wiretapping his office at Trump Tower in New York without providing any evidence.

The mogul, who flew to Florida after an expletive-laced rant directed at his top staff members, woke up on Saturday and claimed the following: “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Trump’s wild claims came from Friday’s episode of the radio program hosted by conservative figure Mark Levin, who believes that Obama used “police state” tactics against Trump during the election and is still working to get him impeached.

The unfounded claims have officials on both ends of the aisle scrambling for answers.

While Mr. Obama seemed not to have a care in the world, his former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, rapidly came out to say Trump’s claims are categorically false.

Sunday morning, Trump followed his unsubstantiated allegations with a new dig at the 44th president for a statement he made in 2012 about Russia.

Trump wrote: “Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, “Tell Vladimir that after the election I’ll have more flexibility?” @foxandfriends.”

While Trump works hard to put the intelligence community upside down, the Obamas are cashing in with a 60 million dollar book deal.