Barack And Michelle Obama Release Statement Going After Their Daughter Malia’s Former Boss Harvey Weinstein

Backers of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have been waiting for almost five days to hear their thoughts on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that rocked Hollywood.

Many card-carrying members of the Democratic Party wanted Barack and Michelle to speak out because they are known for pushing women-related issues, and the drama hits close to home.

Over the summer, the former first couple’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, was an intern at the Weinstein Company in New York for several weeks.

Malia was not getting a big salary but was given an exciting job which consisted of “reading through scripts and deciding which ones move on to Weinstein brass,” according to TMZ.

Reporters often approach the 19-year-old who is attending Harvard, and thus far it appears that she is stirring clear from the sex scandal.

However, both of her parents have issued a statement condemning the media mogul’s despicable actions while appearing to take a swipe at Donald Trump.

The ex-politician said in a statement: “Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

Those reading between the lines say the portion about “any man” is to remind the world that Trump has been accused multiple times in the past of sexual harassment and it is impossible to neglect the Access Hollywood tape.

The statement continued: “We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.- President Obama and Mrs. Obama”

The Obamas release a statement on Harvey Weinstein:

Supporters of the Obamas loved the end of the note because they believe it will anger Trump — the current president.

One said: “I’m sure that was a dig he thoroughly enjoyed making. Fabulous statement.

As second supporter revealed: “The ending signature is gonna outrage Trump…. – President Obama and Mrs. Obama. Dear Lord his thumbs are gonna be working overtime!”

An anti-Trump comment read: “How do you feel about the way Donald Trump spoke about his own predatory attitude to women at the start of his presidency?”

Harvey was a significant fundraiser and donor to both of Obama’s campaigns and gave generous donations to Democrats all accross the country.

Hillary Clinton has also denounced Weinstein.