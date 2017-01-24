Barack And Michelle Obama Head To Richard Branson’s Necker Island For Short Vacation

Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying their first vacation as ordinary citizens in a place that is nothing but ordinary – Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Necker Island is a 74-acre private island that is owned by flamboyant billionaire and philanthropist Sir Richard Branson. Straight from Friday’s Donald Trump inauguration in Washington, the Obamas, sans Malia and Sacha, flew to California. The former president was seen enjoying his favorite hobby, golfing in Palm Springs.

Late Monday night, the former first lady was pictured boarding a private jet, which also belongs to the wealthy British mogul. Her destination? Branson’s multi-million dollar home and favorite hideaway. Because Mrs. Obama was photographed without her husband at Palm Springs International Airport, it was assumed that she was vacationing in the Caribbean alone.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, pictures of both Obamas posing with immigration officials at Terrence B Lettsome International Airport, the main airport serving the British Virgin Islands, surfaced on Twitter. Friday, when Mrs. Obama left the White House, she shared on social media: “After an extraordinary 8 years, I’ll be taking a little break. Will be back before you know it to work with you on the issues we care about.”

Mr. Obama, now a private citizen, told his 83 million followers: “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.”

The power couple from the South Side of Chicago will be relaxing in a $10 million luxury retreat, which features six Bali Houses and ten bedrooms with scenic views.

Similar to the White House, the pair will have a staff of about 100 people at their disposal along with a chef. The luxury property is equipped with private pools, tennis courts, and is surrounded by breathtaking beaches and untouched forests.