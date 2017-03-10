Barack And Michelle Obama Have 60 Million Reasons To Smile While In New York – Donald Trump Ain’t One

Michelle and Barack Obama are still enjoying those book deals worth close to $60 million.

Advertisement

The former first couple was spotted having a nice dinner in New York City Thursday night with daughter, Malia, who is living in Manhattan because of her internship at The Weinstein Company that started in January.

Mr. Obama seemed in an excellent mood as he enjoyed red wine and double lamb chop that is priced at $49. Michelle also had wine, but her own was white.

The Obamas have 60 million reasons to smile because everywhere they go this feeling of great satisfaction after a job well done is palpable.

Adoring crowds greet them when they are in the Big Apple as people come to realize that the former POTUS’ brand of “no drama Obama” could have done a lot of good to the country right now.

For liberals, it is time to move on and look forward to 2018 and 2020.

The powerful couple will still be there in a supporting role, but for them, it is mostly time to cash in after years of holding back and working hard.

The new endeavors will come in the form of two of the most anticipated memoirs of all time that are expected to be published in the upcoming months.

Paid speeches will also be part of what people expect the political duo to start doing. Their Democratic predecessors, Hillary and Bill Clinton, were able to make a lot of money using the same system.

Advertisement

Barack Obama seems to be a big fan of New York. He was also spotted there two weeks ago spending time with his oldest child.