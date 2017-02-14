Barack And Michelle Obama Exchange Sweet Valentine’s Day Messages

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating Valentine’s Day like millions of couples all over the world. The modern former first couple took to Twitter to profess their love to each other. The Obamas’ lovey dovey tweets have also created a deluge of “please come back” messages from Americans who feel that President Donald Trump will destroy this country and potentially planet Earth. And course, their sweet messages have gone viral and have people using the hashtag #relationshiphgoal to say how much they have been by inspired the Barack and Michelle love story.

The 44th president of the Unites States shared a cute picture where he can be seen leaning toward his wife who is smiling from ear to ear. In the caption, Malia and Sacha’s father thanked the fierce and intelligent lady from South Side, Chicago for being his love for more than 28 years.

The former commander-in-chief wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.” It did not take Michelle very long to reply with an adorable tweet of her own. While Mr. Obama’s head is still in the White House, Mrs. Obama’s feet are dreaming of a tropical island.

The former first lady posted a photo that was taken during their little vacation on Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands. The picture of the couple’s feet in the sand had the following caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama.”

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

Since leaving the White House on January 20th, this is the first time the duo has posted on social media. After kitesurfing, picnicking, and enjoying helicopter rides at Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, the power couple is back in Washington where they have signed multimillion dollar contracts for two books and speaking engagements.

Rumors also claimed that Mr. Obama would not be sitting on the sidelines and watch Trump and the GOP undo all he has put in place. In a call with members of his Organizing for Action, Obama said: “It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged. But get over it and move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”

This will be fascinating.