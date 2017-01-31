Barack And Michelle Obama Enjoy Vacation With Richard Branson

Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying the beach, the sun, and all that comes with a multi-million dollar mansion, according to some pictures that surfaced online earlier today. Mr. and Mrs. Obama were photographed enjoying some down time with British billionaire Richard Branson on his private island, which is part of the British Virgin Islands. The former first lady and president have been vacationing on Necker Island which is located north of Virgin Gorda. The island has a stunning 10-bedroom villa with a tennis court, infinity pool, and a staff of 100 people.

The pictures showed Mr. Obama wearing his favorite black Nike shirt, a baseball cap turned backward, and his Oliver Peoples sunglasses. Just like when he is on vacation in his native Hawaii, the former president was wearing flip flops.

As for Mrs. Obama, she was dressed in a white shirt, matching pants, and sported a cute white straw hat. It appears that the couple was enjoying lunch with Sir Richard Branson, and his daughter, Holly Branson. While the Obamas have not been active on social media since leaving the White House, Holly Branson has shared pictures of herself golfing with friends on the island. Mr. Obama does not appear in the photos, but it is safe to believe that he has been enjoying the golf course because it is one of his favorite activities.

Staff members at the villa said that the Obamas have been very friendly and went on to explain that they are not allowed to carry their personal phones to work for the duration of the visit. They also revealed that there are more than 100 Secret Service officers with the former first couple.

The pictures of the Obama couple relaxing in the Caribbean come just hours after the former commander-in-chief released a letter slamming Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Mr. Obama stated: “President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.” It went on to say: “Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

It concluded by: “With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

In the upcoming days, the Obamas will fly back to Washington to their new mansion for their youngest daughter Sasha can finish high school.