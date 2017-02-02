Barack And Michelle Obama Are Coming Back To Donald Trump’s America

After ten days of fun in the sun, Barack and Michelle Obama have boarded a private jet and are heading back to Washington DC. That is great news for their supporters, who were starting to worry that all of the madness taking place in the United States, could have pushed them to move to the Caribbean permanently. Believe it or not, for about 24 hours there were many stories published on the Internet claiming that Michelle and Barack were thinking about moving to the Virgin Islands with their youngest daughter, Sasha.

While it would have been out of character for the power couple to move to a tiny island, it is easy to understand why they would entertain the idea. The former first couple would have been living in paradise on one of Richard Branson’s private islands.

There are stunning villas on Moskito and Necker – the two islands where the Democrats vacationed. There is a combined staff of 200 people working on the two islands, including personal chefs and masseurs.

The European style villa on Necker where Mr. and Mrs. Obama spent most of their time has ten bedrooms, a jacuzzi, an infinity pool, and a tennis court. If he stayed on Branson’s private island, Mr. Obama could make his life long dreams come true, wear sandals and a backward cap for the rest of his days.

However, it appears that Michelle and Barack are indeed responsible adults because on Thursday they boarded a small plane in Tortola and flew back to Palm Springs, California where Sasha is staying. Very soon after, they will move into their multi-million dollar mansion in DC where it is cold and will no longer have a large staff to cater to their every need.

They will also have to face the media to answer questions like, what do you think of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban? Why did Trump pick a fight with CNN when he was giving a speech on Black History Month? Do you think Beyonce will name her twins, Michelle and Barack?