The internationally renowned supermodel and former girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, Bar Refaeli, is pregnant again with another child!

Voted #1 in Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 list in 2012, Bar posted a picture of her baby bump this morning on Instagram.

It will be her second child with Adi Ezra. The Sports Illustrated model, 31, revealed the news Tuesday morning on March 28th.

The supermodel captioned in her photo “Something’s cooking…”

Something's cooking … A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Refaeli and the businessman Ezra welcomed their first daughter Liv who is now 7-years-old, on August 11th of 2010. She was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and weighed in at 7 pounds.

The Israeli bombshell dated Leonardo Dicaprio from 2005 to 2011 and married Ezra in September of 2015. In June of 2015, she told Hello! Fashion Monthly that she wanted a family. Fans have speculated that maybe that was the reason her relationship with DiCaprio had fizzled out.

Bar told Hello! Magazine that 2010 will be a decade of family and she wants a big one!

Refaeli became an international supermodel when she first appeared on the cover of the 2009 swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated. She has continued to model since then while moving into a career in film and television while also pursuing business ventures with her husband Ezra.

It wasn’t a surprise to Bar’s fans in 2010 when she became pregnant. She announced in several interviews her desire to have a family.

She said she would love to have kids soon, and she didn’t want to put it off much longer. Refaeli mentioned people normally try and push it off for as long as possible, but she thought she was ready for a family soon.

Bar Refaeli is currently the host of The X Factor Israel, a popular music show where contestants perform for a recording contract. In 2013 it was the highest rated music show in Israel, partly due to the status of the supermodel.