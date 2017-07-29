FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian nene leakes kris jenner drake Erica Dixon Lil Scrappy Katie Couric bernice burgos barbara evans rob kardashian tamar braxton janet jackson Jasmine Washington blake shelton joseline hernandez beyonce meek mill rihanna t.i. blac chyna porsha williams Elizabeth Olsen bill cosby
Home » Entertainment

Bambi Benson, Who? Lil Scrappy And Baby Mama Erica Dixon’s Vacation Photos From Punta Cana Stun ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/29/2017
0
6.6K Views
14


Lil Scrappy Erica DixonCredit: VH1

Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon are back together again, and fans of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” are mocking the couple.

Not too long ago, the rapper took to social media to pour out his heart.

Lil Scrappy got all emotional on his Instagram followers by claiming that he was a hopeless romantic.

People assumed he was talking about his ex-fiancée and cast member, Bambi Benson. Boy, were they wrong.

This weekend, Scrappy was pictured on a romantic vacation with his ex, Dixon.

The pair had a long relationship that ended in 2014 after numerous fights, scandals, and even a restraining order.

Scrappy and Dixon have a bright and beautiful daughter together named Emani Richardson.

After splitting from his baby mama, Lil Scrappy fell in and out love with Benson.

#LilScrappy and #EricaDixon are in #PuntaCana together 👀👀 #TSRExclusive #LHHATL via. @_yellowgurl_27

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In the photos, Dixon and the artist looked happy to be with each other as they enjoyed local cuisine and went sightseeing in the Dominican Republic.

Fans are telling Dixon if she is back with the entertainer for the sake of her child she should end it.

Lil Scrappy is a womanizer who will break her heart again, critics say.

Just days ago, Scrappy was begging Benson to give him another chance.

He wrote her the following email pleading with her to love him again.

It read in part: “I’ll do whatever drop whatever for us to b together and for me to get help in my life so I can help u with urs I wanna invest in u in whatever u need from a man I needed to go through something to see who u r and what u do, I love u with all my heart even tho I don’t show it a lot and yes I have hurt u over and over again because I’m scary af but I wanna b different and stay down for the long run, I wouldn’t want anyone else to be with forever, I don’t understand life with out u I can see a couple of days but not severed , pls let me prove myself and make it all the way up to u and I swear I’m not gone come with no dumb s**t.”

A friend of Benson said she is not interested in being with him because he is a liar and cheater who is sleeping with a stripper in Florida.

The source said: “Scrappy has been begging Bambi to get back together, but she swears there is no going back, that she is done with him for good. She is started talking to other guys and is moving on with her life but Scrappy still calls and texts her all the time, he can’t let go.”

Advertisement

Do you think Dixon can change her baby daddy?

Post Views: 6,603

Read more about Erica Dixon Lil Scrappy

Advertisement

You may also like
Is Lil Scrappy Finally Moving On From Bambi With Baby Mama Erica Dixon? – The Two Spark Romance Rumors With Romantic Gettaway
07/29/2017
Bambi Benson Has Moved On With A New Man & She Hopes Lil Scrappy Loses His Mind Over This
07/16/2017
Lil Scrappy Thirsts For This VH1 Star After Denying Reuniting With Erica Dixon
07/09/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *