Bambi Benson, Who? Lil Scrappy And Baby Mama Erica Dixon’s Vacation Photos From Punta Cana Stun ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans

Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon are back together again, and fans of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” are mocking the couple.

Not too long ago, the rapper took to social media to pour out his heart.

Lil Scrappy got all emotional on his Instagram followers by claiming that he was a hopeless romantic.

People assumed he was talking about his ex-fiancée and cast member, Bambi Benson. Boy, were they wrong.

This weekend, Scrappy was pictured on a romantic vacation with his ex, Dixon.

The pair had a long relationship that ended in 2014 after numerous fights, scandals, and even a restraining order.

Scrappy and Dixon have a bright and beautiful daughter together named Emani Richardson.

After splitting from his baby mama, Lil Scrappy fell in and out love with Benson.

#LilScrappy and #EricaDixon are in #PuntaCana together 👀👀 #TSRExclusive #LHHATL via. @_yellowgurl_27 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

In the photos, Dixon and the artist looked happy to be with each other as they enjoyed local cuisine and went sightseeing in the Dominican Republic.

Fans are telling Dixon if she is back with the entertainer for the sake of her child she should end it.

Lil Scrappy is a womanizer who will break her heart again, critics say.

Just days ago, Scrappy was begging Benson to give him another chance.

He wrote her the following email pleading with her to love him again.

It read in part: “I’ll do whatever drop whatever for us to b together and for me to get help in my life so I can help u with urs I wanna invest in u in whatever u need from a man I needed to go through something to see who u r and what u do, I love u with all my heart even tho I don’t show it a lot and yes I have hurt u over and over again because I’m scary af but I wanna b different and stay down for the long run, I wouldn’t want anyone else to be with forever, I don’t understand life with out u I can see a couple of days but not severed , pls let me prove myself and make it all the way up to u and I swear I’m not gone come with no dumb s**t.”

A friend of Benson said she is not interested in being with him because he is a liar and cheater who is sleeping with a stripper in Florida.

The source said: “Scrappy has been begging Bambi to get back together, but she swears there is no going back, that she is done with him for good. She is started talking to other guys and is moving on with her life but Scrappy still calls and texts her all the time, he can’t let go.”

Do you think Dixon can change her baby daddy?