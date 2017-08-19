Bambi Benson Wants Lil Scrappy To Beg Her To Come Back And Even That Will Not Work – Should He Turn To Erica Dixon?

Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy are never getting back together again.

This past week, the former rapper tried everything under the sun to get his old flame’s attention.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star dropped the weight and went shirtless – that failed.

He traveled to Miami, Florida and begged passersby to help find the reality star.

Scrappy also penned a moving message on social media and asked her for forgiveness. None of the moves worked.

A source close to the hair expert has come out to say that she is officially done with him.

The chatty insider said the former “L&HH” star stated she was humiliated after Scrappy dumped her and ran back to his baby mama, Erica Dixon

The person in the know revealed: “Bambi has zero sympathies for Scrap and doesn’t care what he does to try and get her back. She is not going backward; he has disrespected her one too many times.”

The tipster went on to say that Bambi is enjoying watching her ex-boyfriend beg for forgiveness even if she has no plan to answer him.

The insider shared: “She does enjoy hearing him beg though; she will not even deny that. She could have blocked him a long time ago, but instead, she went and got a new phone. Everyone but Scrap has the new number. Eventually, she will cancel the number, but she is still enjoying this little bit of revenge. It is satisfying to see him finally wake up and regret it. But it is way too late to get her back.”

Recently, Bambi took her sweet revenge on her the lip-biting star by exposing him on social media. She leaked several desperate private messages he wrote to her.

Bambi also made it clear that she was done with the drama.

She stated: “Lord knows I have completely removed myself from all the drama that surrounds this guy and his situations. I got tired of waking up and going to sleep [to] these bulls–t messages, so I blocked him AGAIN.”

Bambi also added: “I do not know why I am being tried, all I have done is move on and mind my business. I even told him to keep the money he owes me, but every time I look up, he is going out of his way to get my attention. I honestly, truly am good. It is ok to leave a situation on decent terms, but this dude wants to play games like a hurt female instead of really trying to get better. Don’t play with me cuh…just a lil warning shot. If you gon say, my name say it right.”

Maybe it is time for Scrappy to beg Erica to take him back.