Bambi Benson Has Moved On With A New Man & She Hopes Lil Scrappy Loses His Mind Over This

Bambi Benson’s wish is to make Lil Scrappy jealous as she leaves him behind and moves on with a sexy brand new guy. Read all about the newfound love!

Bambi managed to get over Lil Scrappy with a new man, according to a source who knows more about the whole situation.

‘He’s hot, and he’s in the industry, but that’s all she wants to say for now. Scrappy is going to lose his mind when he finds out who her new man is.’

We can only guess who the reality star is spending her time with until she decides to confirm but it’s sure to work up some drama once she does.

Although Scrappy has gotten back with the mother of his baby, Erica Dixon he seems to be still pinning away from Bambi so the news that she is with another man might not be very thrilling for his ears.

The former couple hasn’t had the easiest time during the whole break up situation.

The Instagram battle after the rapper moved out of their home was one to remember.

The couple’s ups and downs made for good television on the L&HH series, and there have always been some rumors throughout the years of a split.

Their separation from this time was blamed on various reasons, and these included Scrappy’s constant partying which bothered Bambi a lot.

It seems like only yesterday that the former power couple was together and in love.

They got engaged back in 2016 but no wedding ever materialized, and they officially parted ways in early 2017.

Bambi took the circumstances pretty hard, and she even had to be hospitalized. She confirmed the hospitalization and hinted at the split on her Instagram. She also reminded her followers to take care of themselves after her health took a turn when she didn’t take care of herself because of all the drama that was going on in her life at the moment.