Bambi Benson Dumps Lil Scrappy Things Out Of Her House – ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Split Unfolds On Social Media

Lil Scrappy, born Darryl Kevin Richardson, 33, is in the middle of some real drama after his fiancée, Bambi Benson, also known as Adiz Benson, decided to throw his things out of the home they used to share.

Bambi is a 30-year-old television personality who was born in Compton, California. She does not like to waste her time playing silly games. When she goes in, she goes all the way.

Sometimes she gets things wrong, but she never fails to be decisive.

And her latest move has unleashed an epic fight on social media that could have long-term consequences.

The events that played out even got very surreal at some point because Bambi’s mother came to help get the “Rock Yo Hips” rapper’s stuff out of the house.

Fans of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta had probably seen this coming because after getting engaged in May 2016 at the end of Season 5 of the hit reality show, the relationship had lost some of its initial sparks.

They spent Season 6 arguing and fighting cheating allegations. It needs to be said that Scrappy always had some issues with fidelity.

The engagement even appeared to be a sacrifice, a move that was aimed at calming down some of his critics.

However, it did not take very long for his true nature to resurface.

Although she was hoping to get married in July; the romance had hit some serious roadblocks starting in December 2016.

#PettyWap: When flexing is more important than breathing 😩😩😩… #ImOut #LilScrappy #Bambi #HappyMemorialDay A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 29, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Scrappy was spotted leaving a Miami club with a mysterious woman, and things had never been the same ever since.

However, it remained unclear for a little while if they were still engaged or even together.

#LilScrappy responds to #Bambi 👀 (view previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 29, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

The latest developments should bring some answers to these questions. They tried, but it seemed they failed to save their love story.

It all played out on Instagram with Bambi posting a picture of a moving van with the following caption: “When your 60-year-old mom helps you get s**t done cuz you ain’t got time to wait on no help.”

Scrappy hit back with his own version of what went down.

He wrote: “Man listen say what u want and say what u will as long as I take care of my child and give God the glory I dnt have to stay in a spot that ain’t right for my life. And pls believe a mf dne took care of everyone so soon as I try to do me people get mad it’s ok I won’t say nothing else, I’ll let God talk for the duration and any meds I got from anybody I paid for it ya feel me.”

After checking those updates, it is safe to say that there is no turning back for those two.