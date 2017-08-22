Bambi Benson And Lil Scrappy Reconnected – Rapper Has More Work To Do Before They Reconcile

All hopeless romantics should follow Lil Scrappy’s example because he has managed to get a tete-a-tete with Bambi Benson and she has softened up, and reconciliation is on the horizon.

It took a lot of work from the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star and quite a bit of creativity to reach Benson’s heart.

The rapper wrote poetry, sure it was profanity-laced, but he let his emotions pour out like the rain.

In one of his famous post, he said: “I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy, and a mf dipped when it got too heavy. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did not that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies.”

He also shared silly videos where he professed his love for the reality star.

Lil Scrappy let his former fiancée know that he was working out and had almost obtained the body of his dream.

#foundthebam A post shared by Lil Scrappy (@reallilscrappy) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

When all failed, he decided it was time to execute the “Find the Bam” plan – which implied he would travel to several states to search for the hair designer.

Sunday night, he found his former flame at a club, and things could not have gone better.

With the cameras rolling, the 33-year-old entertainer entered the hot spot where Benson was having fun with her friends. She was surprised yet happy to see her ex.

The television personality and business owner was pleased by the gesture and added: “It is cute; it is a nice start for him. But, he is going to have to do a whole bunch more. He is going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward.”

She went on to say: “It is a no, but you never know how things always have a way of changing. At this point, it is a strong no from me.”

Many predict the lovers will get back just in time for the new season of the VH1 reality show.