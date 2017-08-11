Bambi Benson And Lil Scrappy Might Be Over But Rapper Hopes His Emotional Note Will Bring Her Back

Bambi Benson has Lil Scrappy’s heart, he cannot let her go, and he wants her to love him again.

Thursday afternoon, the famous lip-biting rapper took to Instagram and shared an emotional message to his former fiancée and “Love & Hip-Hop” co-star.

The artist posted a picture where he is sharing a warm hug with the founder of Shimmer Elite Extensions.

He wrote a lengthy caption where he apologized to Benson for all the hurt he caused her in the past.

The hip-hop star known for lovey-dovey posts said he really misses his former partner.

He went on to say that he now knows that he destroyed a good thing and wished he could go back in time and rectify certain decisions.

In his beautiful message he wrote: “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life , I ain’t gone lie shit got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy , meaning I ain’t handle certain things right even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy ass I’m a man and should of handle it better cause yean never do nothing that fucked up , real niccaz fu*k up too , and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe shit, wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text.”

Fans encouraged him to fight for the woman he loves.

One said: “Man go get your woman!! That’s deep that’s what’s up.Aww, that’s right nothing wrong with apologizing.”

Another shared: “The heart wants what the heart wants #love It’s not too late scrap go get her, u no what to do….. please take him back!!! Y’all are my fav couple… real love never dies.”

Benson and Lil Scrappy got engaged in the spring of 2016. A few months later he was caught cheating, and she decided to end to romance.

Scrappy can beg all he wants, but Benson has already moved on with a man in the music industry.

A source said: “She is already moved on, she is keeping it on the low, but she has got a new man. He is hot, and he is in the industry, but that is all she wants to say for now. Scrappy is going to lose his mind when he finds out who her new man is.”

It is a bit odd that Lil Scrappy is still obsessing over Benson because just weekss ago, he was spotted on a romantic date in Punta Cana with his baby mama, Erica Dixon, without their 12-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson.