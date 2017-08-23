Bambi Benson And Lil Scrappy Are Back Together – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars Were Pictured Kissing In Nightclub

Love and perseverance won – Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy are back together.

Monday night, fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta were surprised by a picture that started circulating on social media.

It featured former lovers – Benson and Scrap – sharing a passionate kiss while at a Georgia club.

All of the hard work paid off for the rapper who has been walking around with his heart on his sleeves.

The television star went on a diet and launched the silly “Find the Bam” operation where he strolled through the streets of Miami and Atlanta searching for his former ladylove.

He also wrote sweet notes to Benson where he apologized and begged her to take him back.

On August 20th, he found The Bam as she was enjoying herself in a hot spot.

She appeared happy and a bit surprised to see her ex.

However, it seems that it all worked out for the best because as the cameras were rolling, they decided to lock lips and not let go.

In early August, Erica Dixon’s baby daddy dropped several posts pleading with Benson to give him a second chance, including the one below that, went viral.

He stated: “My #TBT is this woman I love and miss u in my life,” the Atlanta-based rapper wrote via social media on Aug. 9. “I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy, and a mf dipped when it got too heavy. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies.”

At that time, Benson said she was moved by the gesture but was not ready to let him have her heart again.

It is worth noting that the lovers were engaged to be married, but he cheated on her with strippers in Florida.

She revealed: “It is cute; it is a nice start for him.But, he is going to have to do a whole bunch more. He is going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward.”

Now that they have reconciled, fans are hoping to see a wedding on the new season of the hit show.