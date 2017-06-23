Bambi And Lil Scrappy Are Done – She Is Leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ And Might Join ‘Basketball Wives’

Bambi is dropping some bombshells today. She has announced that she is leaving “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” has dumped Lil Scrappy, and might even join “Basketball Wives.”

Wait, what? That is a lot to handle, let us start with the biggest piece of news – her departure from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Last night, the reality star also known as “The Bambi” sat down for an interview on TMZ where she explained that she has had it with the hit show.

She stated that Lil Scrappy is the main reason why she is quitting the series which has failed to capture “her or her real life.”

Bambi said the rapper is hungry for fame and added: “I am over it because I feel like if it was able to actually capture what was going on with me, I would be cool with that but it just doesn’t.”

Bambi said if they beg her to come back, she will decline because she can no longer be in the same room as Lil Scrappy who is constantly trying to control everything.

She revealed: “I wouldn’t do that show again. Especially, not with [Lil] Scrap. It just doesn’t do well for me and him because he wants to be in every scene. He wants to do all the mix. […] That is his s***.”

Bambi took the opportunity to confirm the rumors that she is done with ex-fiancé, Lil Scrappy, for good.

According to the exchange, Bambi and Lil Scrappy have gone their separate ways because he is considering moving to Florida for “L&HH Miami” behind her back.

She confessed: “We do break up all the time, but this time it is a little different because right before we broke up this time we were going to move into a different place. We were going to move closer to the city, but a couple days before we started moving, somebody called me and said, ‘You know Scrap is supposed to be filming Love and Hip Hop Miami?”

She added: “So I am like, ‘Are you really trying to move to Miami? He is like, ‘I do not know. I do not know what I am doing.’ He is like confused now. […] Scrap is just very confused right now with his life. He does not know if he is going or coming.”

She said she is keeping the pricey ring. As for her nemesis – Erica Dixon – they are still not talking.

Before Bambi took on the “role” of Scrappy’s fiancée on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” she was featured on “Basketball Wives” because she is the childhood friend of Malaysia Pargo.

Bambi is often on social media blasting the other ladies who attack Pargo and has stated that she wished she was there to defend her pal.