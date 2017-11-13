FREE NEWSLETTER
Bad News For The Fans! Alyssa Milano Reveals The Highly Anticipated ‘Charmed’ Reboot Is Not In The Works Yet, And It May Never Be!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/13/2017
alyssa-milanoSource: pcwallart.com

Diehard fans of the Charmed TV show have been waiting for a reboot for a long time, but actress Alyssa Milano has some bad news – it’s not happening yet! It has been no less than 11 years since the popular show aired its very last episode and many fans believe it is high time Charmed got revived.

However, Alyssa Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell revealed in a brand new interview, that, despite the fact that the original cast is all for it, there are no concrete plans yet.

‘We all said that we’d do it, but nobody has actually put that in motion. I am working with CBS Studios on my new Netflix show Insatiable, and that is the studio that was trying to reboot ‘Charmed.’ So I feel like I have an in there, but nothing has changed,’ the actress stated.

What’s more, earlier in the year, CW announced that they were rebooting the show.

But what the network was planning, in fact, was a prequel to Charmed, meaning that it wouldn’t be involving any of the original cast members.

That being said, it gathered a lot of criticism from fans who just want to see the actors reprising their roles.

As a result, CW decided to delay the prequel and change the script.

Another Charmed star, Shannen Doherty stated that the reboot is not happening and that it also probably shouldn’t!

‘I know our fans really want us back, but who knows? We were basically a reboot of ‘Practical Magic’ so they could redo it, but now it should just rest,’ Doherty stated.

