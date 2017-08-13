Backstreet Boys Celebrate Two Decades Since Releasing Their U.S. Debut Album

The Backstreet Boys want to keep their history alive! The beloved boy band members AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, are celebrating two decades since they released their first U.S. album, appropriately titled – Backstreet Boys!

Yesterday, the band took to their official social media platforms to share the milestone with their loyal fans.

‘What a 20 years it has been! To each and every one of you who has been a part of this journey, thank you! We love you all. 💙 #20YearsBackstreetAlbum.’

Their first album was released on August 12, 2997.

Yesterday, the legends were the opening act for Florida Georgina Line and performed at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The artists are set to return to their Vegas homes this fall, in November.

McLean also posted an Insta story to acknowledge the huge milestone, admitting that it’s incredible to think that 20 years ago they were just releasing their first album and now they can proudly say they’ve sold out Wrigley Field.

Dorough also took to Instagram to thank the fans for all of their support and love, saying that they are the real ‘heart and soul’ of the iconic boy band.

Earlier in the year, the men also opened up about their incredible friendship and teamwork that lasted for such a long time.

When asked what the secret behind their harmonious collaboration was, Richardson confessed it is like being married.

The other members quickly agreed, adding that they go to counseling and they always talk things out when necessary.

It looks like good communication is the secret to any relationship!

Happy Anniversary Backstreet Boys!