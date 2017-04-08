Backstage Reality! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s PDA Is All An Act For The Cameras, Claims Insider

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the most loved celebrity couples and they keep the attention on themselves by doing a lot of PDA on the Voice where they are judges! However, according to sources on the set, behind the cameras, there is a whole different story!

When they are filming for the popular singing show Gwen is always smiling at her lover but behind the scenes, she is often annoyed by him and they both act cold towards each other.

As fans may remember, according to rumors, Blake acted really jealous backstage after Gwen flirted with a contestant on air.

Although nothing has been proven and the speculations seemed ridiculous considering what their job is, it does seem like the couple get into a lot of fights.

On the latest episode, Stefani revealed that she and Shelton have a “make out playlist” after listening to one contestant singing “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner.

Blake told Gwen suggestively: “I told you I knew that song,” and Adam Levine screamed, “Ew!”

Alicia Keys, on the other hand, though their little romantic ritual was very cute.

The interaction seemed genuine and the audience is always attracted by their romantic gestures and discussions on air. However, one insider insisted that everything is an act!

“This is just not how they are when cameras are off,” the source claimed. “Gwen can actually be quite moody and she is not always the happy-go-lucky person that she likes the public to believe she is.”

Do you believe that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pretend to be in love for ratings?