Back Together! Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Blac Chyna In Romantic Throwback Posts

Judging by Rob Kardashian’s recent romantic tribute to Blac Chyna, it looks like the two may have gotten back together. The only Kardashian son took to social media this week to gush over his baby mama, despite the fact that they have been over for quite some time now,

Yesterday Rob posted a throwback picture of Chyna on his Instagram alongside a touching message for the woman he still loves.

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” the Kardashian captioned the photo of Chyna as a kid.

“She’s beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna,” the man added.

Later on, he posted yet another photo of Chyna, this time as a teen.

“Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha, I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna,” he gushed over the younger Blac Chyna.

As fans may already know, after months of break ups and made ups, Blac Chyna decided she was willing to try again with her baby daddy but only if they got another season of their reality TV show spin-off Rob and Chyna.

One insider revealed back in April that “Blac Chyna got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out.”

Recently, Blac Chyna revealed that, indeed, her relationship with Rob was not over and just like anybody else in a long term relationship, they are just going through ups and downs.

