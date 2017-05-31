FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella thorne blac chyna khloe kardashian Chloe Bartoli Gregg Sulkin abby lee miller angelina jolie Ella Ross floyd mayweather porsha williams Funkmaster Flex carmelo anthony kourtney kardashian Papoose caitlyn jenner Michael Nance hoda kotb NeNe Leakes kim zolciak Alexis Skyy ashley darby
Home » Entertainment

Back Together! Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Blac Chyna In Romantic Throwback Posts

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/31/2017
0
0


blac chyna rob kardashianSource: abcnews.go.com

Judging by Rob Kardashian’s recent romantic tribute to Blac Chyna, it looks like the two may have gotten back together. The only Kardashian son took to social media this week to gush over his baby mama, despite the fact that they have been over for quite some time now,

Yesterday Rob posted a throwback picture of Chyna on his Instagram alongside a touching message for the woman he still loves.

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” the Kardashian captioned the photo of Chyna as a kid.

“She’s beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna,” the man added.

Later on, he posted yet another photo of Chyna, this time as a teen.

“Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha, I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna,” he gushed over the younger Blac Chyna.

Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

As fans may already know, after months of break ups and made ups, Blac Chyna decided she was willing to try again with her baby daddy but only if they got another season of their reality TV show spin-off Rob and Chyna.

One insider revealed back in April that “Blac Chyna got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out.”

Recently, Blac Chyna revealed that, indeed, her relationship with Rob was not over and just like anybody else in a long term relationship, they are just going through ups and downs.

Advertisement

Are you glad Rob and Chyna are trying to fix their relationship? What did you think of the man’s touching love tribute to his baby mama?

Post Views: 0

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk rob&chyna the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Rob Kardashian Is Dating Mehgan James From ‘Bad Girls Club’ – Blac Chyna, Who? – Kris Jenner And Kim K. Are Not Happy About It: Source
05/31/2017
Desperate To Start A Family Khloe Kardashian Wants To Adopt Rob’s Baby Daughter!
05/31/2017
Kourtney Kardashian Is Close To Giving Up On Scott Disick After His Sexcapades In Cannes; His Addiction To Sex Will Ruin Him
05/31/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *