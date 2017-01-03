Back Together? Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim Spotted in Venice

Nicolas Cage and wife Alice Kim might have just gotten back together after their split and went out of the country to try and salvage their broken marriage. However, despite their efforts to keep their relationship afloat, their time in Italy did not look fun at all. In fact, they looked completely miserable in each other’s company.

The married couple broke up in June of last year due to rumors that Alice was cheating on Cage. On January 1st however, the pair was seen alongside their 11 year old son Kal-El Coppola Cage, walking the streets of Italy, where they went to spend family time during the winter holidays.

Despite trying to act like a real family again, for the sake of their son having a good time, Cage was spotted keeping his distance from Kim as they headed to their destination. Furthermore, according to the eyewitness, even when they had conversations, he remained emotionless and straight-faced, not even looking at her most of the time.

Last year, the 52 year old actor learned that his 33 year old wife, Alice Kim had been cheating on him while he was away because of work. Of course, the allegations were never confirmed publicly but their relationship surely got cold and they decided to announce their split shortly after.

“Nick was blindsided when he was confronted with allegations that Alice had been cheating on him — all while he was at the Cannes film festival,” said an insider at the time.

When their breakup was made public by the actor, he also confessed that they had been over since the beginning of 2016, meaning that even if she “cheated,” that was not exactly cheating.

Their relationship was civil even after breaking up but took a nasty turn last month when they started a custody battle for their son. Nowadays however, the parents seem to try their best and work things out for the same of their child.