Back Together? Blac Chyna Gives Rob Kardashian One Last Chance!

According to new reports, on again, off again couple Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian is back on! It seems that after months if which they couldn’t decide if they wanted to bet together or not, Blac Chyna has decided to try and “work it out” with her baby daddy and it is all for the sake of their reality TV show, Rob & Chyna!

One trustful insider has revealed that after a full month during which Blac Chyna threatened to take Dream away from Rob in court, the former stripper had a change of heart and decided to take the only Kardashian son back!

“Blac Chyna got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out,” the source claimed.

It looks like she changed her mind last week during Rob’s birthday party.

“Chyna going to his birthday with his family was a huge step in the right direction. She really wants to work it out for the baby and their future.”

However, despite giving him another chance, this is definitely the last time she will return to him and if he wants their relationship to last he should “get his s**t together!”

Aside from the insiders’ reports, Blac Chyna also hinted during an interview that she and Rob are not over for good.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” Chyna stated.

“Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

Advertisement

Dot you believe they will last this time?