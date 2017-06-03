‘Bachelorette’ Star Trista Sutter Almost Loses Her Life After Suffering Seizure During Vacation

The reality TV star suffered a scary seizure during her vacation that could have been fatal. Former Bachelorette star Trista Sutter is reportedly hospitalized now, recovering from her nearly-deadly seizure.

When the massive seizure that sent her to the emergency room occurred, Trista was in Croatia with her family, vacationing.

Yesterday, the 44-year-old Sutter took to social media to share a photo of herself covered with patches and body monitors, writing a very touching and eye-opening message in the caption.

She talked about the moment she scared her children and parents when she suddenly stared blankly into space, turning blue right before their eyes.

Sutter also explained how the whole thing felt like a euphoric white dream that ended the moment she began hearing her husband Ryan Sutter and their two children, Blakesley and Maxwell.

The near-death experience opened her eyes on life’s fragility.

She continued to talk about how she always imagined she would die of old age after her kids have graduated college, and made lives and families of their own.

The incident reminded her that death could come anytime, anywhere, even during a fun vacation overseas.

She then vowed to try and live life to the fullest.

‘To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over three years ago with a newly acquired perspective. To stress less, to love more. To listen, be kind, spread joy. To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend.’

She went on to thank her family, friends, and fans and encouraged all of her followers to spread only love.

Advertisement

She mentioned how she wanted to share these words to inspire people to be more grateful for their life and blessings and to never hesitate to tell people they love them.