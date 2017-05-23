Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Wanted Her Dating History To Be Revealed Through The Contestants

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s heart is not easy to conquer, but 23 men will stop at nothing to show her that one of them is Mister Perfect. The show premiered Monday night with some wild footage and also marked a rare cast for the series.

Lawyers, medical professionals, and consultants showed up to try and figure out what makes Rachel tick.

A bright, smart and charismatic woman like her deserves an equal partner, but then how did Adam Jr, a sexually forward drummer, who bragged about the length of his ding-dong, make the cut? Surely Lindsay wasn’t captivated about this “statement,” right?

Outside of a variety of occupations, Lindsay’s cast as a whole marks the most diverse group of contestants in the show’s 15-year history.

It seems that the 31-years old star requested the producers to reflect her dating history, saying that she doesn’t just date white or black, and have some weaknesses for Asian, Hispanic, and have even dated Middle Eastern men.

Non-white suitors accounted for nearly half of the original 31 men, and after the 8 eliminations, the ratio remained almost the same: 50-50.

Although she hoped to be introduced to men with a wide variety of ethnicities, Lindsay added that race didn’t influence her at all in her decision.

Still, the first African-American woman to be cast as the lead on the show had one requirement – no men in their early 20’s, claiming that she doesn’t want to raise a baby.

Ahead of the premiere, the Bachelorette revealed that she is engaged, but didn’t say much about the mystery man. All we know is that he likes sports and has a great smile, meaning that you’ll need to see the rest of the show to figure out who is she referring to.