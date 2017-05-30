‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Slams “Lying” Suitor Who Was Hiding A Girlfriend!

The newest Bachelorette has stated from the very beginning that she was going to be very direct on the show and she just proved it on last night’s episode. Rachel Lindsay did not shy away from confrontation when during a group date, one of the suitors’ supposed girlfriend appeared.

The 32-year-old attorney slammed the man for being so deceiving.

The woman named Lexi revealed about DeMario, who until that moment was a frontrunner during the group date that he used to be her boyfriend.

Apparently, the two dated for seven months and he may have just broken up with her just to be on the show.

“I was watching TV last week, and I saw that the first couple of guys came out to meet you, and I saw one guy came out with an engagement ring, and up until hours before that, he had been my boyfriend of seven months,” Lexi told Rachel.

“He has lied to all of us, and he has really deceived everybody here, but he literally still has the keys to my apartment,” the woman added, shocking everybody.

In reality, it looks like DeMario didn’t even make their split official and he just “stopped responding.”

“Literally had not heard from him in three days, and then turned my TV on and he was on it,” Lexi revealed.

At this point, Rachel had heard enough and decided to bring the man out so she can confront him regarding Lexi’s claims.

“Karma’s a b**ch, isn’t it, DeMario?”

It’s pretty clear that the suitor has lost any chance with the Bachelorette at this point.

What do you think of the scandal? Do you believe Lexi’s claims?