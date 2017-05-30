FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella hadid bella thorne phaedra parks Joseline Hernandez tiger woods selena gomez Rasheeda Frost Bernice Burgos kendall jenner kourtney kardashian alex rodriguez amber heard porsha williams Nas kandi burruss rihanna ellen degeneres birdman jaden smith scott disick joe alwyn
Home » Entertainment

‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Slams “Lying” Suitor Who Was Hiding A Girlfriend!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/30/2017
0
364 Views
2


rachel lindsaySource: abcnews.go.com

The newest Bachelorette has stated from the very beginning that she was going to be very direct on the show and she just proved it on last night’s episode. Rachel Lindsay did not shy away from confrontation when during a group date, one of the suitors’ supposed girlfriend appeared.

The 32-year-old attorney slammed the man for being so deceiving.

The woman named Lexi revealed about DeMario, who until that moment was a frontrunner during the group date that he used to be her boyfriend.

Apparently, the two dated for seven months and he may have just broken up with her just to be on the show.

“I was watching TV last week, and I saw that the first couple of guys came out to meet you, and I saw one guy came out with an engagement ring, and up until hours before that, he had been my boyfriend of seven months,” Lexi told Rachel.

“He has lied to all of us, and he has really deceived everybody here, but he literally still has the keys to my apartment,” the woman added, shocking everybody.

In reality, it looks like DeMario didn’t even make their split official and he just “stopped responding.”

“Literally had not heard from him in three days, and then turned my TV on and he was on it,” Lexi revealed.

At this point, Rachel had heard enough and decided to bring the man out so she can confront him regarding Lexi’s claims.

“Karma’s a b**ch, isn’t it, DeMario?”

It’s pretty clear that the suitor has lost any chance with the Bachelorette at this point.

Advertisement

What do you think of the scandal? Do you believe Lexi’s claims?

Post Views: 364

Read more about bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

Advertisement

You may also like
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Wanted Her Dating History To Be Revealed Through The Contestants
05/23/2017
Rachel Lindsay, The ‘Bachelorette’, Leaves Suitors Crying For More
05/17/2017
The Bachelorette Will Have a Black Lead for the First Time in the Show’s History
02/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *