‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Gives Her Final Rose To The Man Of Her Dreams And They Get Engaged!

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has finally chosen the one lucky man who she wants to wed, and that is Bryan Abasolo! Considering what she said about the whole proposal, we can only conclude that he is the perfect man for her.

Lindsay claimed that listening to his words while in Spain and on top of a beautiful castle it was like an ‘out-of-body experience.’

During the romantic proposal the Bachelorette simply blanked out – it was just that surreal.

When he finally got down on one knee, Rachel couldn’t help but scream from happiness.

The star of the reality TV show had to let go of the other two finalists, Eric Bigger and second place Peter Kraus in favor of the man of her dreams.

Lindsay stated that she really wanted the end to be all about her chosen one, Abasolo.

‘The night before, it was hard, and I knew I did not want to have two guys standing at the end, knowing I was only going to say yes to one. That was really, really important to me. I really wanted all my focus to be about Bryan.’

As fans of the show certainly remember, Bryan was the one who caught her attention from the very start.

He was the one who got the first impression rose after he wooed her with his sexy Spanish charisma.

But despite that, she didn’t make it easy for him and always tested the man to see if he was genuine or not.

Even her family doubted he really cared about Rachel, but in the end, they accepted his sincerity.

As they got closer and traveled in various places of the world, Rachel couldn’t help but show off her fiancé that she almost can’t believe is real.

In fact, he being such a catch was what scared the bachelorette the most.

If he was so perfect, why was he still single?

But for the time being the couple seems really happy, and we hope they will stay so for a really long time.

Do you think they will last? Who did you root for?