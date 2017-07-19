‘Bachelorette’ Castoff Dean Unglert Joins ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After Revealing His Traumatic Past

Dean Unglert is set to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. Unglert was eliminated by Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette this week, moments after he opened up about his tragic past. Will Unglert find love this summer?

Unglert told Lindsay about his mom’s fatal battle with cancer and the disconnect between him and his father. Although these revelations are tragic, Unglert’s past is even worse than he let on.

Not only did Unglert’s mom get cancer when he was only 9-years-old, but his father completely checked out when she passed away a few years later.

Unglert met up with his dad during the hometown dates. His father is now into Sikhism and even goes by a new name, Parumrup. When asked why he left the family, Unglert’s father said he was too angry over his wife’s death to be a good dad.

Unglert’s tragic childhood led to a lot of problems down the road. The Bachelorette contestant has been arrested twice for alcohol violations.

In 2011, he was busted for possessing alcohol as a minor and carrying around a fake ID. Unglert got 12 months of probation for the incident and served 24 hours of community service.

A year prior, police arrested Dean Unglert for being drunk in public. He was also hanging out with a 15-year-old friend who had been reported missing. The case was eventually dismissed, even though Unglert admitted that he had been drinking.

Despite his rocky past, Unglert officially confirmed his involvement in Bachelor in Paradise this summer. ABC confirmed the casting on social media, shortly after Unglert was sent home on The Bachelorette.

“We are excited to announce that @dean_unglert’s journey to find love will continue in Paradise! #BachelorInParadise,” the network explained.

A few Bachelor alums chimed in after the big announcement. This includes Evan Bass, who offered his own thoughts on Unglert’s traumatic childhood.

“I’m experiencing so many emotions watching Dean — I just wanna give him a hug. As a father, I feel compassion for Deans Dad. As a son, I feel so much heartbreak for Dean. This was amazingly powerful. Family is hard. Dean grew up 10 years in 1 week,” he wrote.

Sarah Herron, who will also be on BIP, offered her support for Unglert on Twitter. Herron told Unglert not to worry about his vulnerability and that it will pay off in the long run.

Bachelor in Paradise is expected to premiere its new season next month.