‘Bachelorette’ Castoff Dean Ungert To Be The Next ‘Bachelor’?

It was heartbreaking watching Rachel Lindsay send Dean Unglert packing on The Bachelorette this week — but we haven’t seen the last of him. After opening up about his personal struggles and telling Lindsay he loved her on national television, Unglert is reportedly being seriously considered as the next lead on The Bachelor.

Unglert is the clear frontrunner to star on The Bachelor next season and will make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Although fans wanted to see Unglert take home Lindsay’s final rose, watching him hand out a few roses is a good alternative.

“Dean is sweet, sincere and polls high with Bachelor Nation, making him a frontrunner and an ideal candidate for the next season of The Bachelor,” an insider claims.

The source added that Unglert wants nothing more than to find true love, get married and start a family. Furthermore, his sweet nature and honest personality make him a great candidate for the role.

Not only will he draw a good amount of suitors, but he is a guy a lot of fans can root for. Of course, we still have a long way to go until The Bachelor starts filming and it’s possible that Unglert finds love on BIP.

Even Dean doesn’t think that he is a good fit for the next Bachelor, he thinks that Peter Kraus is a much better candidate.

“Hands down, Peter Bachelor 2018, if that’s possible!” Dean said. “I don’t know if he’s engaged or not. But I would gladly concede to Peter as next Bachelor.”

“Going to Paradise was perfect for me,” he told People. “It was much more relaxed and just a fun environment.”

To complicate things more, Dean Unglert hasn’t gotten over his romance with Lindsay just yet. On his last date with Lindsay, Unglert revealed that he was falling hard for her.

Lindsay said that she felt the same way, only to later send him home. Thinking back on the incident, Unglert told Mario Lopez that he’ll always have feelings for the Bachelorette star.

“I am single AF right now. I don’t think I’ll ever be fully over Rachel, but I’m still looking for that right one. There’s always Paradise. We’ll see what happens,” he shared.

I don't have a clever caption to go along with this. Just thought it was a cute pic and wanted to post it #🐪day A post shared by Dean Unglert 🌹 (@deanie_babies) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Although Unglert has a good shot at starring on The Bachelor, Lindsay doesn’t want any of her suitors handing out roses of their own.

The attorney recently discussed the chances of one of her guys ending up on the show and admitted that she’s a little too possessive to see any of them with other women.

“All my top four would [be great], but I don’t want to see any of them as the next Bachelor!” she stated. “Let’s pick someone from JoJo [Fletcher’s] season.”

Advertisement

Unglert has not commented on the news surrounding his future in the hit franchise. Even if he doesn’t become the next Bachelor, at least we’ll see him one more time this summer.