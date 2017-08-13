‘Bachelor’ Star Vienna Girardi Loses Her Unborn Twin Daughters: ‘Your Mommy Will Never Forget You’

The Bachelor star Vienna Girardi shared her grief about losing her unborn twin daughters. Girardi took to Facebook today to reveal the sad news that she suffered a miscarriage earlier in the month.

According to the star, she, unfortunately, lost both babies because of Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS.)

Vienna stated that on August 3 she went for an ultrasound after her doctor had noticed one of the twins had more fluid than the other, which is, in fact, that first sign of the scary syndrome.

The reality TV star went on to say that they told her the situation was improving when in fact it was not the case.

That same night her amniotic sacs ruptured causing her water to break.

The next couple of days were spent in the hospital trying to save the babies, but unfortunately, they lost the fight on August 5.

After the tragedy, she had to undergo surgery and remained in the ICU for four days.

‘RIP My Sweet Angels 💕. Your mommy will never forget you, and I loved you both with my entire heart,’ Girardi wrote at the end of her lengthy post explaining what happened.

As fans of the Bachelor may remember, the woman was previously engaged to Jake Pavelka, after getting the final rose from him on season 14.

However, everything between them ended in a messy split.

Shortly after, Girardi appeared on Bachelor Pad 2.

Finally, the star got engaged to her boyfriend of three years Todd Allen, exactly one year ago.

In June she announced her twin pregnancy that sadly ended in miscarriage.