Bachelor Star Raven Gates Slams ‘Victim’ Corinne Olympios, Defends DeMario!

Bachelor star Raven Gates recently took to social media to state that she is on her friend DeMario Jackson’s side on the whole Bachelor in Paradise scandal. The reality TV star said she grew up knowing she should be telling the truth even though she would be judged for it.

She went on to explain that as a woman she would’ve stepped in as well if Corinne was in danger and she needed her.

As fans may already be aware, Jasmine Goode released a statement in which she described what she witnessed on the set of the show.

‘That day of the incident, Corinne didn’t display any change in behavior from what was observed by the cast on her season of The Bachelor. Corinne forced herself on three male cast members when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario. After the incident, everything seemed fine. There was no mention about being hurt. However, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said: Watch, watch what I’m gonna do.’

Gates stressed that she witnessed the so-called sexual abuse against Corinne as she was there.

She said she feels sick to her stomach thinking about the pain DeMario is currently going through.

The reality TV star also witnessed Olympios making out and jumping on three other men while saying her boyfriend will be mad about it.

Meanwhile, Jackson has released an official statement announcing that he will take legal action against Corinne and clear his name.

Jackson is very happy his co-stars are standing by him through the complicated scandal.

Recently, Olympios also announced she is suing, claiming emotional and physical trauma and calling herself a victim.

The star hired Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer to represent her.

Advertisement

Do you think DeMario is innocent?