“Bachelor” Nick Viall Will Show Us His Dance Moves on The Next Season of DWTS

Surprise, surprise! “Bachelor” Nick Viall will appear in the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars where the 36-years old software sales executive from Milwaukee will have another chance to shine.

Nick Viall is enjoying his life in front of the cameras, and it seems that being a reality TV star is the next step in his career. The news was confirmed on Monday night via Twitter by producer Mike Fleiss, during episode 9.

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman also featured in that episode, but unlike Nick, the 29-years old Georgia-born girl chose to extend her celebrity by telling everyone details about her and Josh Murray, after their relationship fell apart.

However, Viall isn’t the first one to go from ABC’s reality dating show to the dancing show. A former Bachelor, farmer Chris Soules was also present on the show but should have taken some dance lessons before rolling up for such a contest.

But what sets Nick apart from the rest? Well, he’s proving to be the most determined in making a career out of the Bachelor Nation game. Viall opened his four appearances on the franchise in Andi Dorfman’s season before crashing Kaitlyn Bristowe’s, hitting a start in the summer version of Bachelor in Paradise, and eventually obtaining his own time as a leading man for season 21.

Remember the movie 27 Dresses? If there’s a remake with a leading male role, then Nick is the guy for the job, as he came in as runner-up on both Andi and Kaitlyn’s seasons.

Although we’re pretty sure that he wants to win Dancing with the Stars, Nick will have a tough competition – Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on March 20, and the rest of the cast will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.