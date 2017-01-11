Bachelor Nick Viall Sends Former Fling Home, Sister Blasts Him for Being Too Harsh

Nick Viall sent home one-night stand Liz Sandoz after questioning her intentions for joining The Bachelor.

Although most of the show’s fans seemed to agree with his decision, Sandoz’s sister came out saying that Viall was a little too harsh.

“The whole thing is unfortunate,” Koryn Rigotti stated. “He didn’t handle it gracefully. He could’ve handled it with more kindness. It is what it is.”

Nick and Liz met at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding almost a year ago. The two had a one-night stand but Viall wanted more. He asked for her number but Liz refused to give it to him.

Now, the bachelor was worried that Liz joined the show just to be on TV as she could have reached out to him anytime in the last few months. He thought she might be “using their past to be on TV.”

“That’s definitely not true,” Rigotti claimed. “We talked through that when she found out he was The Bachelor. She was truly interested in seeing if she should give him a chance.”

She went on, saying that Sandoz decided not to give her number at the time because it “was not at the right time in her life to commit to a relationship.”

“She’s a very positive, kind person. She’s quick to forgive and realize it is what it is. She isn’t wallowing in her sorrow. She’s like, ‘Yeah it stinks and hard to watch.’ That doesn’t define her as a person.”

On the latest Bachelor episode, Liz defended her decision of joining the show.

“Maybe you asked for my phone number, but I didn’t really know you. That’s why I’m here, because I want the opportunity. As much as I could’ve gotten your number in the last 8 months I also knew you were off shooting Paradise. I didn’t want the wrong impression to come off. I don’t like phone conversations.”

Viall, however answered: “I think about the night that we had and how much fun we had. To me, I had a great time. When you made the decision I said goodbye. Thinking about the relationships I’ve been forming… there are other things going on with the other women. I have the clarity I’ve been looking for and I just don’t think we have a future.”