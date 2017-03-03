Bachelor Nick Viall Reveals That Much Of The Show Is Scripted!

The whole country is currently focused on The Bachelor and the process of Nick Viall choosing his bride. However, the truth has been recently revealed and many of the cast members came out saying that the stories on the show are twisted in order to attract more audiences.

“Producers do ask leading questions to try to get the answers they’re looking for,” Chanel Forrest, a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season stated. “But the show is not scripted.”

However, Forrest is not the only one who accused the show of being scripted.

The issue is the same on the Bachelorette as well. Josh Seiter, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, claimed that “Everyone was fed lines. In one of my testimonials I said, ‘If I don’t get a rose, it will be a blow to my ego.’ Producers forced me to say that!”

Furthermore, the Bachelorette contestant revealed that the producers controlled his actions upon exiting his limo.

“I told [producers] I was just going to give her a hug when I got out of the limo,” he said. “They said it was too boring, and I needed to start stripping. We argued about it for five minutes. I’m sure they did something similar to all the other contestants!”

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe also revealed in his book, The Right Reasons that the production team made him the front-runner early on.

“Traditionally, we try to pick the two guys we think have the best shot ending up with our girl to be the first and last out of the limo,” the producers allegedly said. “We want you to be first.”

Now, the very exciting Viall season has been scripted as well, claimed Corinne Olympios’ mother. The woman stated that the show “enhanced her personality.”

Furthermore, she revealed that her daughter was not topless during her pool scene with Viall.