Bachelor Nick Viall Fires Back At Those Who Called Him And Vanessa Grimaldi “Awkward”

If you are a fan of The Bachelor, you certainly know that on Monday, Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi!

Advertisement

However, soon after the final episode aired, people took to social media to comment that the new couple looked “awkward.”

But Nick Viall shot back by saying that “you can never make people happy!”

The reality TV star also shared some cute selfies with his now fiance, saying that “I hope we came across as in love and passionate tonight. The reality is — we joke about it, but it’s true — we don’t know what it’s like to go to the movies together, we don’t know what it’s like to spend time together in the real world.”

“Our relationship has been based off of stressful situations,” Viall added.

Despite all that, the couple is excited to start their life together and learn more about each other as time goes by.

“I don’t think any relationship is perfect,” Grimaldi said, adding that before marriage she wants them to get to know each other.

In one of the selfies that has already become quite iconic for the show, Vanessa shows off her ring in a cheeky way, sticking out her tongue at the camera.

Instagram

The Neil Lane designed engagement ring is estimated to be worth about $100,000.

“It’s a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It’s got an old-soul–it’s classic and elegant,” one trusty insider described, adding that “He chose it because that’s what he thinks of her.”

Aww…

After many doubts and worries, the Montreal teacher accepted Nick’s proposal, and they became engaged!

Advertisement

The heartbroken runner-up was 25 years old Raven Gates who even cried as she rode off in a limo.