Bachelor In Paradise’s DeMario Jackson Is Taking Legal Action Against Producers Of The Reality Series

As CI readers know, DeMario Jackson broke his silence on the Bachelor In Paradise issue where there had been an accusation of sexual misconduct between Corinne Olympios and Jackson.

Corinne revealed she had hired a high-powered attorney amid the investigations and in an announcement to E! News, Jackson claimed he had done the same to clear his name.

In his statement, he wrote, “It’s unfortunate that my character and my family name has been assassinated this past week with false accusations and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name and reputation are cleared, and by the advice of a lawyer, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

His statement comes out shortly after she revealed she hired legal expert Marty Singer.

She wrote today, “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on the 4th of June. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad apparently took place, which I understand is why production on the show had been stopped and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Just to fill you in on some of the details; filming of season four of the reality show was stopped after a producer on the set claimed there had been an event of sexual misconduct at the workplace after Olympios and Jackson were seen getting “intimate” in the pool.

Advertisement

Warner Brothers said in a statement, “we have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production, and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the inquiry is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”