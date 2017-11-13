Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton Says She’s Not Dating Anyone At The Moment

As far as The Bachelor franchise goes, there are usually a couple of standouts, whether from men or women’s version of each season that becomes a familiar face and a household name. From Ben Higgins’ season, one of these women was Amanda Stanton.

Since being a contestant on The Bachelor, she has also been seen on two different seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. The mother of two little girls is gorgeous and bubbly but seems to have a hard time finding a mate. When she was recently asked if she was currently dating anyone, she shrugged off the inclination.

Stanton says that she’s currently in the process of focusing a lot of her energy on her upcoming projects and doesn’t really have the time to date. When she’s not working, she’s busy being a hands-on mother.

“It’s just not really my focus right now. I’m working on [my] clothing line [and] I’m writing a book. I’m busy with the kids.”

Though she was recently dating Bachelor in Paradise costar Robby Hayes, which seems to be going really well until cheating allegations started to fly.

The romance between the two was very brief. Hayes denied the allegations but the two did end up breaking up. Stanton confirmed they weren’t together in September and says she isn’t sure how her former beau is doing.

Stanton has clothing designs and kids and memoirs to worry about so she isn’t letting the bumps in her romantic road throw her off. She’s recently made strides on the designs for her clothing line. She is also writing a memoir where she is eager to show sides of herself that maybe weren’t showcased heavily on the shows. Stanton says the book will go into depth about her relationships and who she is as a person and a mother.

Prior to her relationship with Hayes, she was briefly engaged to Josh Murray who she met on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise.

It will be interesting to see what she has to say about these three relationships in her memoir. Hopefully, there is no shortage of juicy details included.